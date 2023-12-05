Dove Toy Drive

You can make a difference this holiday season! Help 105.5 The Dove gather toys for those in need in Tampa Bay - and ensure every child has a wonderful Christmas! Join us for a Toy Drive on Friday, December 15th at WalMart 38-01 Tampa Road in Oldsmar. Bring a new, unwrapped toy, for the U.S. Marines - Toys For Tots.

Ann Kelly will start the broadcast at 5:30am and Kristy Knight will wrap it up at 7pm - so you have all day to come by and donate! PLUS, if you stop by between 4 and 5pm - you could get qualified for The Dove’s $5,000 Christmas Cash!

❅ ❆ ❅ ❆ ❅ ❆ ❅ ❆ ❅ ❆ ❅ ❆

©2023 Cox Media Group