Dove Toy Drive

You can make a difference this holiday season! Help 105.5 The Dove gather toys for those in need in Tampa Bay - and ensure every child has a wonderful Christmas! Join us for a Toy Drive on Friday, December 15th  at WalMart 38-01 Tampa Road in Oldsmar. Bring a new, unwrapped toy, for the U.S. Marines - Toys For Tots.

Ann Kelly will start the broadcast at 5:30am and Kristy Knight will wrap it up at 7pm - so you have all day to come by and donate! PLUS, if you stop by between 4 and 5pm - you could get qualified for The Dove’s $5,000 Christmas Cash!

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!