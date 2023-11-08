Dogtoberfest

Suncoast Animal League presents... 15th Annual Dogtoberfest!

15th Annual Dogtoberfest & Super Pet Adopt-a-Thon

Pet-friendly - FREE event - Parking $5

All proceeds from beer/wine sales and parking help the animals at Suncoast Animal League!

“Running of the Wieners” Got a Dachshund that loves to run? Enter them in the Annual “Running of the Wieners” at Dogtoberfest!

Doggie Costume Contest: Any costume, any theme. Just have fun with it!

Lure Course! We will have the COOLEST chasing exercise for your pupper at the 15th Annual Dogtoberfest! From 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., check out our lure course area on the east side of the park. So you say, “my dog won’t chase the lure.” Oh yes, they will! Don’t believe us? Come out to Dogtoberfest and watch for yourself!

Click here for more info!

