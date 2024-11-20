Disney’s The Lion King triumphantly returns to Tampa for 3 weeks only April 2-20.
Tickets can be purchased at www.StrazCenter.org
More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s The Lion King.
Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway.
A story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals.
Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!
Enter for your chance to win tickets!
©2024 Cox Media Group