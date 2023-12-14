Diana Krall

GRAMMY® Award-winning jazz pianist and singer, Diana Krall, returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall! Krall’s first album, Stepping Out, was released in 1993, and her breakthrough came three years later with All for You, a tribute to Nat King Cole that spent more than a year on the jazz best-seller lists. She gained a wider audience with When I Look in Your Eyes (1999), for which she also received her first GRAMMY® Award. Krall’s contralto vocals and unqiue artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most acclaimed artists of our time. Don’t miss Diana Krall’s return to Clearwater only at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

