Clearwater Jazz Holiday 2023

The 44th Clearwater Jazz Holiday Powered by Duke Energy is back home and bigger than ever at the all-new Coachman Park – October 19th - 22nd – Enjoy The Sound of this year’s AMAZING Line-Up! The Beach Boys, Gladys Knight, Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and More! Don’t Miss The Daytime Downtown Celebration featuring three stages of free music! Visit Clearwaterjazz.com and get your tickets now! The 44th Clearwater Jazz Holiday powered by Duke Energy…back home in Coachman Park…October 19th Through The 22nd!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2023 Cox Media Group