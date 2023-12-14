Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland, the must-see holiday event, comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall! “Wonderland” is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites played LIVE. Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!





©2023 Cox Media Group