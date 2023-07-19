The Church

NANCY & DAVID BILHEIMER CAPITOL THEATRE

THE CHURCH

October 19th

Australian psych-guitar masters, The Church, come to Clearwater for their Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut! Few bands enter their fifth decade of making music with all the fierce creative energy of their early years. Few bands are like The Church. The Church’s repertoire began with classic early albums Of Skins and Heart – delivering the classic The Unguarded Moment – The Blurred Crusade, Heyday and Starfish. Starfish was the 1988 album that broke into the mainstream and gave The Church the international hit Under the Milky Way. The hit single has been regarded as one of the most influential and recognizable Australian rock anthems of all time. Their stellar live shows have been deemed “spectacular” by MAGNET Magazine, citing their “dreamy psychedelia that will daub your evening with shades of paisley.”

