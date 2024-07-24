Capitol Theatre - August 6th

Multi-GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter Christopher Cross returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! Known for his incredible vocal range and energetic live performances, Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five GRAMMY® Awards. He is known for hits such as Sailing, Ride Like The Wind, Never Be The Same, and the Oscar® winning Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do). In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five GRAMMYs®, an Oscar®, a Golden Globe®, an Emmy® nomination, and five Top 10 singles. Don’t miss Christopher Cross as he returns to Clearwater only at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre!

