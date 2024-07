The Ruth Eckerd Hall Experience Presents Holiday Shows coming to Clearwater. Featuring shows Like “Dave Koz And Friends”, Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ‘N’ Roll Party, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, Rockapella Christmas And Many More. Tickets on-sale now. Visit https://www.rutheckerdhall.com/events/holiday for a full listing of shows.

