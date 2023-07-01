St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Christmas In July

Who

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital touches the lives of over 60,000 sick and injured children and families each year

What

The Christmas in July donation drive helps raise funds for therapies, activities, experiences, entertainment, and toys for St. Joe’s kids.

When

The month-long, community-wide fundraiser goes from July 1-31

(Toy and donation drop-off and in-person celebration on Friday, July 28 from 7 am – 1 pm in the circle drive at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital)

Where

Head to stjosephschristmas.org to make a donation or invite your community to get involved by creating your own fundraising page or hosting a toy drive

Why

Your donations make it possible for St. Joseph’s to give our young patients the

special attention and added comfort that is just as important to their healing as

the specialized medical care they receive.

