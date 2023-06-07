Children’s Cancer Center Gelatin Plunge

On June 17th, The Gelatin Plunge is your chance to make a difference in the lives of the children and families supported by the Children’s Cancer Center.

Started in 2013 by the Children’s Cancer Center, the Gelatin Plunge has raised more than $650,000. The Plunge embodies the lively spirit of the Children’s Cancer Center and has attracted over 600 people to plummet down a slide into a pool filled with 2,000 gallons of orange gelatin.

This charitable event has proven to be a moving and one-of-a-kind event which is covered by multiple media outlets throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Create a fundraising page and join us to raise funds which will go toward all of the support provided to more than 1,000 families that receive educational, emotional, and financial assistance from the various programs provided by the Children’s Cancer Center.

Sign up today! https://childrenscancercenter.org/gelatin-plunge/

