Celtic Thunder Odyssey Tour

Ruth Eckerd Hall | October 18th

Celtic Thunder ODYSSEY Tour

Celtic Thunder returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall with the ODYSSEY Tour this October! Each member of Celtic Thunder is a formidable talent, both in solo and ensemble performances. Supported by the dynamic Celtic Thunder Band, their live shows are renowned for their dramatic lighting effects, intricate choreography, and a stage set reminiscent of ancient Celtic pathways, evoking the legends of Celtic lore.

