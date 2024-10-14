Ruth Eckerd Hall | October 18th

Celtic Thunder ODYSSEY Tour

Celtic Thunder returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall with the ODYSSEY Tour this October! Each member of Celtic Thunder is a formidable talent, both in solo and ensemble performances. Supported by the dynamic Celtic Thunder Band, their live shows are renowned for their dramatic lighting effects, intricate choreography, and a stage set reminiscent of ancient Celtic pathways, evoking the legends of Celtic lore.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group