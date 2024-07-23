CELEBRATING MEAT LOAF | JANUARY 25, 2025 | CAPITOL THEATRE

Celebrate the legendary Meat Loaf and experience his hit songs performed brilliantly by The Neverland Express plus American Idol winner, Caleb Johnson as they return to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! The Neverland Express includes world-class alumni of Meat Loaf’s official band. Led by his Record Producer, Music Director, Guitarist, Paul Crook with drummer, John Miceli, guitarist, Randy Flowers, bassist, Dan Miranda and female lead vocalist, Lyssa Lynne, the band stays true to the original recordings while delivering the excitement of a live Meat Loaf show. In addition to a #1 album and touring with some of the biggest names in rock, Caleb Johnson is the winner of American Idol season 13. He delivers his own unique stamp to such classics as Bat Out of Hell, Paradise by the Dashboard Light and I Would Do Anything For Love while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf’s delivery. Created & produced by Paul Crook, this is the only show that was officially endorsed by Meat Loaf.

