Dutch saxophonist Candy Dulfer makes her Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut! It’s been over 30 years since Candy Dulfer rose to fame with her high-profile collaborations with Dave Stewart (the worldwide number 1 smash Lily was here) and of course the legendary Prince, whose tongue-in-cheek recommendation (When I want sax, I call Candy) in the Partyman video made the world sit up and notice the young, glamorous and talented sax player at his side. Their collaboration continued over the years with many studio sessions, TV show appearances, award show performances (including the Grammy Awards), and concert tours around the globe, including Candy joining Prince’s NPG band as a permanent member for his record-shattering Musicology tour & album. Her first solo album Saxuality earned her a Grammy Award nomination, the combined world-wide sales of her solo albums top 2.5 million copies, and she has had several number 1 hits in the USA. Candy has also been fortunate to work - both in the studio and on stage - with some of the biggest names in music, including Van Morrison, Maceo Parker, Sheila E., Mavis Staples, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Pink Floyd, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Nile Rodgers and many others.

