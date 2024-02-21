Camelot's 50th Anniversary

Camelot Community Care is thrilled to announce the “Fostering Brighter Tomorrows 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner.” In honor of 50 years of providing child welfare services, this fundraising celebration will not only be an evening of elegance and enjoyment but will also serve as a powerful platform to highlight the life-changing impact we can collectively make on the lives of children awaiting reunification and finding their forever families.

Camelot Community Care’s journey has always been fueled by the belief that every child deserves a loving and supportive home. The “Fostering Brighter Tomorrows 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner” encapsulates the idea that, by coming together as a community, we can shape a better tomorrow for these children. The event will celebrate the remarkable strides we’ve taken while emphasizing the ongoing need to support foster care and adoption initiatives.

We are confident that the “Fostering Brighter Tomorrows 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner.” will create a sense of unity and purpose that extends beyond the event itself. Together, we can truly make a lasting impact on the lives of the children who depend on our support. Please consider one of the following sponsorships to make this evening a success!

WHEN: Thursday, March 7, 2024

WHERE: SponsorsCentre Club 123 S. West Shore Blvd., 8th Floor Tampa, FL 33609

TIMES: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM (5:45 - 6:30 PM - Guest Check-In & Networking | 6:30 - 8:00 PM - Program)

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!