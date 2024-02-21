Camelot's 50th Anniversary

Camelot Community Care is thrilled to announce the “Fostering Brighter Tomorrows 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner.” In honor of 50 years of providing child welfare services, this fundraising celebration will not only be an evening of elegance and enjoyment but will also serve as a powerful platform to highlight the life-changing impact we can collectively make on the lives of children awaiting reunification and finding their forever families.

Camelot Community Care’s journey has always been fueled by the belief that every child deserves a loving and supportive home. The “Fostering Brighter Tomorrows 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner” encapsulates the idea that, by coming together as a community, we can shape a better tomorrow for these children. The event will celebrate the remarkable strides we’ve taken while emphasizing the ongoing need to support foster care and adoption initiatives.

We are confident that the “Fostering Brighter Tomorrows 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner.” will create a sense of unity and purpose that extends beyond the event itself. Together, we can truly make a lasting impact on the lives of the children who depend on our support. Please consider one of the following sponsorships to make this evening a success!

WHEN: Thursday, March 7, 2024

WHERE: SponsorsCentre Club 123 S. West Shore Blvd., 8th Floor Tampa, FL 33609

TIMES: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM (5:45 - 6:30 PM - Guest Check-In & Networking | 6:30 - 8:00 PM - Program)

