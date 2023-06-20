Busch Gardens Summer Nights

Guests can sit back, relax, and beat the heat with an assortment of electrifying entertainment offerings for the entire family. All new this Summer is Icons, where guests can step into the world of musical icons with a new review show at Dragon Fire Grill. Featuring live performances of fan-favorite hits inspired by musical legends, this show will have guests singing and dancing in their seat. Other fan favorite entertainment returning this summer includes:

· Cirque Electric - Guests will be on the edge of their seats during this electrifying & mesmerizing show at the Stanleyville Theater that features an assortment of exhilarating acrobatic acts and stunts.

· Gwazi Beats - This fan-favorite atmosphere show returns for summer with a combination of drums and dancers. This pulse-pounding display of music and dance will leave guests wanting more.

· Turn It Up! Remix – An award-winning year-round Ice-Skating show at the Moroccan Palace Theater featuring talented skaters and stunning video and projection elements that demonstrate the power and beauty of living life to the fullest.

· Summer Nights Firework Spectacular - As the sun goes down, the park lights up on 27 select nights with a dazzling display of colors and sound. From jaw-dropping colors to intricate patterns, the Summer Nights Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Bad Boy Mowers, will leave guests in awe. With the perfect music to accompany the show, it’s an unforgettable experience.

