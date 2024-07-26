Busch Gardens Phoenix Rising!

Get Ready for a Fiery, Family-Friendly New Adventure: “Phoenix Rising” Set to Soar Above the Serengeti Plain at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay This Summer!

Expect a blaze of excitement in Tampa Bay this coming Summer, as Busch Gardens brings to life a legend with its newest roller coaster “Phoenix Rising,” – the park’s tenth coaster, and the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park. This exhilarating new experience will have family members soaring above the Serengeti Plain before going on an exploratory journey over the Pantopia region, with its vibrant colors, thrilling attractions, and more. Riders will feel the rush of the wind and thrill of the flight in this suspended roller coaster that enable ride cars and riders to swing side to side as the train races along the track high above the Serengeti Plain. “Phoenix Rising” will be the first coaster to feature on-board audio, enhancing the ride experience with a one-of-a-kind soundtrack, integrated into an exhilarating array of twists, turns, and surprises for families riding together.

Visit BuschGardens.com/Tampa for more info!

