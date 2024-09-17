Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream!

The time is near for Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary! Taking place on select nights from Sept. 6 through Nov. 2, this year’s event is slated to awaken guests’ innermost fears and make them scream to the extreme at this parkwide experience. To mark this milestone, Howl-O-Scream will feature five haunted houses, including the NEW Shadows of Wonderland and the enhanced Witch of the Woods: Rise of the Coven, five NEW scare zones, and NEW entertainment offerings designed to make guests jump out of their seats.

Haunted Houses and Scare Zones

NEW! Shadows of Wonderland: Step back into Wonderland, but not as you remember it. This warped dreamscape has come from years of torment under the Queen of Hearts’ reign of terror. Once playful characters have become bitter shadows, their anger fueled by Alice’s abandonment. Now, you must confront this distorted reality and face a vengeful Queen who wants both Alice (and you) gone.

NEW! Howl-O-Scream 25: Terror Through Time: Enter the Architect’s twisted gallery of horror, where the past 25 years of Howl-O-Scream nightmares come to life.

NEW! Tree Lot Massacre: The once-festive Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm hides a dark secret. Whispers tell of a Christmas Eve massacre, where disgruntled farmhand Silas Evergreen sought revenge.

NEW! Sawgrass Slaughter: Legend of the Skunk Ape: Venture into the depths of the Everglades, where decay and a pungent, musky odor fill the air.

NEW! Little Nightmares: Trick or Treat: Years ago, on Halloween night, a group of children vanished. Every Halloween they return, reliving their final trick-or-treat.

NEW! Ragnar’s Wrath: The icy winds of Niflheim howl as you approach a charred Viking longhouse, its stench of death is a prelude to the horrors within.

EERIE ENHANCEMENTS! Witch of the Woods: Rise of the Coven: The Witch of the Woods, Seraphina, fueled by vengeance and dark magic, has finally summoned her coven – Brand, the Fire Bringer, and Kael, the Storm Caller. Together, they have twisted the once-serene forest into a grotesque reflection of their power, leaving behind a trail of poisoned air, stagnant water, and withered life.

Sinister Shows and Entertainment

NEW! The Reckoning: In an innate battle of good and evil, seemingly innocent Lark awaits her ultimate judgement day when she meets the Gatekeeper in the fiery depths of Hell.

Scar-E-Oke: Fiends favorites, Igor and Dr. Freakenstein, return to host Scar-E-Oke, where guests can take a turn at the mic to sing Halloween favorites.

Cirque X-Scream: An electrifying and mesmerizing stunt show that will leave guests on the edge of their seats.

Tickets as Low as $34.99 for a Limited Time

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets to Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream!

©2024 Cox Media Group