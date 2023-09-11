Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Howl-O-Scream takes place select nights now through Oct. 31, 2023. Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is slated to awaken the guests’ innermost fears and make them scream to the extreme with the ultimate parkwide terror including an all-new haunted house, two new scare zones, and all-new interactive entertainment offerings. Six spine-chilling scare zones, five hair-raising haunted houses and four elaborate entertainment productions will have guests screaming at the top of their lungs.

Haunted Houses

• All-New - D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear - Come one, come all, to the most terrifying show you’ve ever seen. D.H. Baggum brings you all his monstrosities that are sure to make your spine tingle and your blood run cold!

• Reimagined – The Forgotten: Uprising - Be Brave. Be Fearless. Survive the Night. Rise up against the vampires before they take back the city and kill every human in their way.

Scare Zones

• Big Ed’s Demolition Derby - Step into the twisted and adrenaline-fueled world of Big Ed’s Demolition Derby. He has pulled together some of the roughest, toughest, and meanest baddies from all over Howl-O-Scream and brought them here to compete— but there’s always room for some surprise guests. Step up and see how long you can survive and navigate this automotive nightmare.

• Sin City Zombies - On the outskirts of the Vegas strip lies a rundown motel, home to some of the best entertainers to ever live and overrun by zombies who run rampant. Try your luck and hope your number wins because this is one town you don’t want to lose in.

