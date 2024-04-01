Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival 2024

The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival begins on March 9 and runs through May 19, 11 weekends featuring food and beverage from multiple regions. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival will feature more than 30 regional culinary offerings, 60+ regional wines and brews, and unique custom cocktails.

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds on a culinary adventure around the world! Parkgoers can immerse themselves in a culinary journey through Europe, Latin America, North America, South Africa and Oceania with savory and sweet options, paired with a selection of wines from both the old and the new world, craft beers hailing from both domestic and international breweries, and exclusive bourbon tastings. Stay tuned to see what the chefs are cooking and bartenders are mixing.

