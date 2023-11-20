Busch Gardens Christmas Town!

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town returns daily from November 11 through January 7.

Come see the park transform into a bright winter wonderland of seasonal entertainment, unique and up-close encounters with animals, culinary masterpieces as well as attractions such as Serengeti Flyer and the award-winning hybrid coaster, Iron Gwazi.

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the biggest and brightest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area. Iconic and beloved entertainment options will take over the entire park and will be available through the 58 consecutive days of the event, all included with regular park admission. Christmas Town is included with any daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass. For more information, guests can visit ChristmasTown.com.

All new this year, guests can celebrate the season with new light displays that will take over the Jungala area, extending all the way though Pantopia featuring a light-up walkthrough dragon. Located in the Bird Gardens area of the park, guests are sure to step into wonder through a marvelous light tunnel, presented by Coca-Cola and composed of thousands of glimmering LED lights seamlessly synchronized to a symphony of holiday tunes. Also, a brand-new 40-foot pixelated tree will deck the halls at Cheetah Plaza.

All-New, Returning and Reinvented Menu Items

• New! Chicken coq-au-vin served with red bliss mashed potatoes

• New! Holiday Poutine, served with gravy, cheese curds and cranberry relish

• New! Smoked turkey, stuffing, cranberry relish, gravy and Texas toast

• New! Seared scallop, ruby red couscous and goat cheese crumbles

• Returning Fan-Favorite! Red Curry Shrimp and Jasmine Rice

• Returning Fan-Favorite! Wild mushroom tart with boursin crema

• Reinvented! Festive Cheese & Berries - Brie tart with blackberry jam and sliced almonds

• Reinvented! Not-So-Traditional Holiday Ham - Pork Shank braised with spiced pineapple & brown sugar with Green Beans

All-New Signature Christmas Town Cocktails

• New! Mistletoe Margarita - Tequila, Monin pomegranate and a splash of lime

• New! South for the Winter - Jack Daniels, Jack Daniels Honey, Monin cranberry, ginger and Lime

• New! Jack Frost - Coconut rum, blue curacao, mint and a splash of lime

• New! Ginger Snap Mule - Spiced rum, Amaretto, ginger and a splash of lime

• New! Candy Cane Lane - Vodka, Monin Peppermint, grenadine and a splash of lime

