Bud Light Ultimate Country Music Tailgate

The biggest country music event of the summer is coming August 5th at Raymond James Stadium and Bud Light will be tailgating in style right across the street! We’ll have Complimentary Bud Light and BBQ from The Brisket Shoppe!

Plus, live music from The Warren Brothers, songwriters for Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and more! Plus, Aaron Barker, songwriter of nine George Strait songs!

The Warren Brothers are an American songwriting duo from Tampa, FL. They have written hits for Tim McGraw (“If You’re Reading This”, “Felt Good on My Lips”, “Highway Don’t Care”, “Thought About You”), Toby Keith (“Red Solo Cup”), Keith Urban (“Little Bit of Everything”), Faith Hill (“The Lucky One”), Martina McBride (“Anyway”, “Wrong Baby Wrong”), Dierks Bentley (“Feel That Fire”), Jerrod Niemann (“Drink To That All Night”), Jason Aldean (“Lights Come On”, “We Back”), Blake Shelton (“Every Time I Hear That Song”), Chris Young (“Sober Saturday Night”) and more.

Singer-songwriter Aaron Barker is best known for the string of hits he wrote for country superstar George Strait, including “Baby Blue” and scored a #1 hit with it in 1988. Strait repeatedly returned to the songwriter’s catalog for such successes as “Love Without End, Amen” (1990), “Easy Come, Easy Go” (1993), “I’d Like to Have That One Back” (1994), “I Know She Still Loves Me” (1996) and “I Can Still Make Cheyenne” (1996). Barker was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.

Join us Saturday August 5th beginning at 2pm, right across from the stadium! *More reservations will be given out than capacity. Event is first come, first serve and food is not guaranteed to be available throughout the entire 3 hours.

We’ve also got your chance to win tickets to the Big Country concert at Raymond James Stadium on August 5th. Check back for locations where you can scan the QR code and win a FREE pair of tickets!

