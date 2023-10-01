Bolts Run 2023

23rd Annual Bolt Run presented by AdventHealth Saturday, October 21st

The Bolt Run is back! Join the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday, October 21st for a 5-mile, 5K, or 1-mile Family Fun Run down Bayshore Blvd. starting and finishing outside AMALIE Arena.

There is also an opportunity to participate virtually on your favorite race route near or far!

A portion of each registration will benefit mental health initiatives via the Lightning Foundation. Mental health is just as important as your physical health, and the Lightning Foundation looks forward to helping Bolt Runners prioritize both through this year’s event! Sign up here https://raceroster.com/events/2023/77902/2023-bolt-run

