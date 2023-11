Bobby Friss hosts the Children’s Home Network Benefit Concert

Wednesday, December 6, from 6-10 pm at Quaker Steak and Lube 10400 49th Street in Clearwater.

Performing with Bobby onstage will be Greg Billings, Stormbringer and Tampa bay’s best musicians

100% of all funds raised will go directly to the kids at this Tampa facility

Bobby has been raising money for the charity since 1984





©2023 Cox Media Group