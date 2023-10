Billy Joel & Sting - One Night Only! Coming to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, February 24th!

The show will be the first time Joel and Sting have co-headlined a concert. The friends do have a history of performing together, though, as Billy has been on the bill for Sting’s Rainforest concerts multiple times, the last time being in 2008.

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

©2023 Cox Media Group