Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ

The 10th annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.

Each Guest Receives a Souvenir Glass to enjoy All You Care To Taste Beer and Bourbon Tastings as you stroll from table to table.

The SHRINE OF SWINE is back! Enjoy whole hogs during each session. Pork worship at its finest!

BBQ Galore! Enjoy the great barbeque selection from our vendors onsite – pulled pork from whole hogs, ribs, brisket, chickens, sausages and all the fixins’ you can imagine. We’ll keep the portions heavy and the prices low.

Enjoy seminars in the Tasting Theater with Master Distillers, Brewmasters, and Pit Masters from the deep South.

GAME IT: The Cochon Carnival is loaded with fun activities and games to keep everyone challenged. Connect four, giant jenga, cornhole, and so much more…

DANCE: Listen To Live Rock & Blues Music on The Main Stage.

SHOP: Browse Cool Exhibits of Brewerania, Hot sauces, BBQ accessories, cigars, and more!

