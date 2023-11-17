Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run

Help keep the tradition going strong at the MOST FESTIVE holiday fun-run around!
Presented by Tampa General Hospital
December 10, 2023
Festivities & Registration Begin at 9:00 a.m.
5k Run & 1 Mile Walk Start at 10:00 a.m.
George M. Steinbrenner Field
All participants receive an official Jingle Bell Run shirt, finisher medal & jingle bells, and enjoy food & drinks (including lunch from Outback & beer for 21+), fun kid’s zone, visits from Santa, entertainment, holiday costume contests, silent auction, Top Team Tailgate, and much more! Awards & prizes for overall top finishers, fundraisers, and teams!
Wear your favorite holiday costume and spread GOOD cheer for a GREAT cause. This family-friendly event raises funds to pursue a CURE and change lives for the nearly 60 million Americans, including 300,000 children, with arthritis.
