RUTH ECKERD HALL AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER & KATHARINE MCPHEE

Don’t miss GRAMMY® award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, Katharine McPhee as they return to Ruth Eckerd Hall with their fan-favorite hit show, An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee! The 16-time GRAMMY® award winning writer/producer performs songs that he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life. Some of the songs David and Katharine perform include Celine Dion’s The Power Of Love, Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard, Earth Wind and Fire’s After The Love Is Gone, Chicago’s You’re The Inspiration, Josh Groban’s You Raised Me Up, Natalie Cole’s Unforgettable and many, many more. Audiences love the banter and fun between the duo as they tell stories of how they met, what these songs mean to them, and the stories behind the songs.

