An Acoustic Evening with Rick Springfield & Richard Marx coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on February 27th!

Rick Springfield & Richard Marx perform together for the first time in Clearwater for an acoustic evening of songs at Ruth Eckerd Hall! Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the 1980s, he’s a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician known for hits such as Jessie’s Girl, Don’t Talk to Strangers, An Affair of the Heart, I’ve Done Everything for You, Love Somebody, and Human Touch. Springfield is an accomplished actor, most notably for his role of Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital.

