Always Olivia: Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Always Olivia, a tribute to one of the most celebrated and beloved pop culture icons of all time the late Olivia Newton-John, comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall! The show stars Annie Aiello, a celebrated singer who has been captivated by and studied Olivia Newton-John ever since Annie was 7 years of age; Ms. Aiello was recently nominated by Nashville’s Josie Music Awards as Tribute Artist of the Year for 2023 for her star-turn as the beloved pop music icon. Always Olivia lovingly incorporates five decades of Olivia’s music, dialogue about Newton-John’s history, humor, audience participation, a 5-piece band, costume changes and video projection with stimulating visuals. Expect to hear Olivia’s oh-so-memorable hits spanning the 70s to the present day including: Hopelessly Devoted, You’re The One That I Want, Physical, Magic, Xanadu, If You Love Me Let Me Know, Let Me Be There, Don’t Stop Believin’, Grace & Gratitude and so much more!

