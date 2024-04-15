The Alarm

Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

July 6, 2024

The Alarm, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel and Belouis Some join forces for the LIVE TODAY LOVE TOMORROW TOUR MMXXIV at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! The LIVE TODAY LOVE TOMORROW TOUR MMXXIV presents a phalanx of British music artists who first came to prominence in North America during the original MTV music television era. The Alarm, Gene Loves Jezebel and Belouis Some all broke onto the scene with music that collectively blurred the lines between new wave, alternative rock and pop music as we know it.

