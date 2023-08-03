Air Supply with Special Guest The Little River Band

Air Supply and Little River Band join forces for their debut at The Sound! Australian soft rock legends, Air Supply, are best known for their songs Lost in Love, All Out of Love, The One That You Love, Sweet Dreams and Making Love Out Of Nothing At All. The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple but majestic compositions created a unique sound that would be forever known as Air Supply. However, it is the live shows that always hold audiences captive around the world!

Little River Band has claimed their place as one of the great vocal bands of the 70′s and 80′s with chart-topping hits including Reminiscing, Lady, Cool Change, Lonesome Loser, The Night Owls, Take It Easy On Me, Help Is on Its Way, and many more! With worldwide album and CD sales now topping 30 million, they bring their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!