Air Supply with Special Guest The Little River Band

Air Supply and Little River Band join forces for their debut at The Sound! Australian soft rock legends, Air Supply, are best known for their songs Lost in Love, All Out of Love, The One That You Love, Sweet Dreams and Making Love Out Of Nothing At All. The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple but majestic compositions created a unique sound that would be forever known as Air Supply. However, it is the live shows that always hold audiences captive around the world!

Little River Band has claimed their place as one of the great vocal bands of the 70′s and 80′s with chart-topping hits including Reminiscing, Lady, Cool Change, Lonesome Loser, The Night Owls, Take It Easy On Me, Help Is on Its Way, and many more! With worldwide album and CD sales now topping 30 million, they bring their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits.

