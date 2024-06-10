RUTH ECKERD HALL - JUNE 22ND

Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels & Naked Eyes

ABDUCTED BY THE 80′S

Abducted By the 80′s comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall! Step back in time to the electrifying era of the 1980′s with a music tour that promises a nostalgic journey through iconic sounds and unforgettable melodies. Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, and Naked Eyes have joined forces to create a musical extravaganza that transports audiences to the heart of the neon-soaked, synth-driven decade. Get ready to dance, sing along, and relive the magic of the 80′s with this unforgettable music tour, including mega-hits such as: Everybody Have Fun Tonight (Wang Chung), Dance Hall Days (Wang Chung), Let’s Go (Wang Chung), To Live and Die in L.A. (Wang Chung), Safety Dance (Men Without Hats), Pop Goes The World (Men Without Hats), Only The Lonely (The Motels), Suddenly Last Summer (The Motels), Take The L (The Motels), Always Something There To Remind Me (Naked Eyes) and Promises, Promises (Naked Eyes). Combined, these bands have recorded 18 Billboard Top 100 hits including eight top 10 hits. Gather your best friends and make your way to Clearwater for a night of dance worthy hits and get Abducted By the 80′s only at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

