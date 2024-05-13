Whether your signature move was the cabbage patch orrrr the running man... this is your time to shine!

105.5 The Dove’s 80′s Dance Party Weekend! Go ahead and moonwalk into the kitchen or Roger Rabbit your way through the grocery store!

The biggest 80′s dance party anthems are on 105.5 The Dove - and we’re playin’ em all weekend long!

80′s Dance Party Weekend - let loose and show us what ya got - on Tampa Bay’s Continuous Lite Favorites - 105.5 The Dove

Sponsored by Westfall Roofing - The Roofer You Can Count On

