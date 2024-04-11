The 6th Annual All Star Cornhole Challenge & Tailgate Party benefiting After School All Stars Tampa Bay, is here! Thursday, April 18th from 5-9PM at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. Founded in 1992, After School All Stars is empowering students and supporting working families through free, comprehensive after-school programs in cities across the nation, with one common goal: close the opportunity gap and reinvent what after school looks like for low-income students.

For more info, visit: https://afterschoolallstars.org/tampa-bay-cornhole/

