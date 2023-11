Turkey Gobble

Join 105.5 The Dove at the 2023 Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble benefiting LIVESTRONG at the YMCA!

An out-and-back Thanksgiving morning race tradition for the whole family! Held on Thursday, November 23rd. It starts and ends at Amalie Arena located at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602. Your choice of 1 mile fun run,5K run/ walk or a virtual 5k from anywhere!

For more information and registration click here

