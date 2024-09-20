10th Annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble 1 Mile & 5K Run

We invite you to partner with Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA for the annual Thanksgiving race and fundraising event on Thursday, November 28, 2024!

What is the Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble Thanksgiving race?

The Turkey Gobble race takes place each year in Downtown Tampa. YMCA members, friends and neighbors sign up for a 1 mile run/walk & 5K. Participants and volunteers enjoy dressing like turkeys, the camaraderie, a chilly morning while toting strollers and dogs at the family-friendly Thanksgiving event! Special thank you to Advent Health, our title sponsor and Delta Airlines, our 1 mile presenting sponsor for helping us improve the lives of cancer survivors.

Turkey Gobble Race Supports Tampa Y Healthy Living Programs

The Y is proud to say 100 percent of the proceeds raised from Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble will support our healthy living programs, including fully funding our LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA cancer survivor wellness program for all Tampa YMCA locations. The free 12-week program offers people affected by cancer a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities focused on strengthening the whole person.

Your participation in the Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble makes the program possible. There are several ways to strengthen Tampa YMCA’s healthy living programs! You can:

Be an in kind sponsor and provide supplies, advertising, promotion and more.

Participate in the race individually, on a team or with your family.

Be a monetary sponsor with the options below.

Volunteer – there many opportunities including helping out before, on race day and after the event. Sign up to volunteer for the Turkey Gobble.

Amalie Arena - 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

6:30am: 5K corral & families with baby strollers or pets gather in designated space

7am: 5k staggered start times for runners and walkers

7:15am: 1 Mile Walk/Run

8am: Announcements & awards

©2024 Cox Media Group