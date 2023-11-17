$100,000 Donation Match to Feeding America Food Banks

In celebration of World Kindness Day on November 13, The Wawa Foundation is recognizing and inspiring generosity across its communities by announcing a $100,000 match of customer donations to its annual in-store fundraising campaign to support hunger relief.

As part of its annual Check-Out Hunger campaign, The Wawa Foundation will match the first $100,000 in customer donations made from November 13 through December 10 as part of its four week in-store scan campaign.

Wawa invites customers to donate $1, $3 or $5 at the register to support local Feeding America Food Banks. The direct donation and match to the annual Check-Out Hunger campaign is another way to spread hope while inspiring others and recognizing the donations of Wawa customers who pay it forward and provide support directly to their community. Stop in your local Wawa today to donate!

