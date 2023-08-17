$1,000 Workday Payday

105.5 The Dove $1,000 Workday Payday is back! Easy money to pay those bills, the house, or the summer vacation you took, and it’s never too early to plan for the holidays!

Each weekday at 8am, 10am, NOON, 2pm and 5pm listen while you work to win $1,000!

Listen every weekday for the keyword and be ready to enter it on the free 105.5 The Dove app!

Sponsored by The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, Accident Attorneys. 1 (800) 747-FREE, 1 (800) 747–3733

*Excluding September 4, 2023 (Labor Day)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/28/23–10/13/23 (excl. 9/4/23). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click Here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

