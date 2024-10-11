newsletter
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man, clinging to a cooler, miles off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Thursday.
As Florida continues its recovery from Hurricane Milton, there are ways people can help.
Floridians impacted by Hurricane Milton are cleaning up after the storm.
Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night, drenching most of Florida and leaving a path of destruction.
Due to water main breaks from Hurricane Milton, a citywide boil water notice is in effect for St. Petersburg, Gulfport, South Pasadena & Lealman.
As we awaken to the destruction caused by Hurricane Milton, it’s important to know what resources are available to you. Please take the time to read through the recovery information in your respective county below.
Millions of people were left without power after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Siesta Key as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday night.
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas emergency response and recovery resources to Florida and Tennessee, following requests from the Florida Division of Emergency Management ahead of Hurricane Milton and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency for Hurricane Helene impacts.