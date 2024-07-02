You Dog, You!

They are as American as apple pie. Hot dogs and the 4th of July! From hot dog eating contests to one fresh off the grill in the backyard, in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen we know who wants what, and with what on it!
Nationwide, the map shows Floridians as favoring the classic Coney Island Dog. But what about the other 49? Check the map from Google Trends with a state-by-state breakdown of what we’ll be chowing down on for the 4th.
Feel free to send us an open mic on the Dove App at @1055thedove with your favs. Points for creativity!
WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN
“I love a Hebrew National hot dog with an ice cold Corona – no lime. If the phone rings, I won’t answer until I’m done. - Maya Angelou
