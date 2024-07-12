Winona Ryder: 'Beetlejuice' role conjured up nightmares of past romances

Lydia Deetz, the character portrayed by Winona Ryder in 1988's Beetlejuice, as well as the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, was coaxed into marrying the titular troublemaking ghost, played by Michael Keaton — something she thinks mirrors her own life in some ways.

"In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were — they weren't wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone," Ryder tells Harpers Bazaar in an interview published Thursday.

“When I look back, I’m like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’” she added. “I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else. And you’re just like, ‘What the f***?’”

Ryder doesn't name names in the interview, though some of her exes include Rob Lowe, Johnny Depp, David Duchovny and Matt Damon.

Ryder, 52, has been in a relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay, whom she met at the premiere of her movie Black Swan, since 2011.

“He’s so great. He really is. I’m really lucky,” she tells the outlet.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens in theaters Sept. 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.