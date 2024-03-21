Who, Me?

According to the agency, it is expecting more than 128.7 million taxpayers to submit tax returns by April 15.

Tax season begins Jan. 29 The Internal Revenue Service on Monday announced that it will begin accepting and processing 2023 tax returns beginning on Jan. 29. (NoDerog/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Ann Kelly

I can’t be alone in this. Who else has just not gotten around to filing taxes? If I owe, of course I put it off until the last minute. No excuse! But there’s something about this year that’s made me just not want to do it. But I finally have my act together and it should be all wrapped up this weekend. My financial planner will be happy. But if you’re on the procrastination highway as well, there’s a little help here. Good luck!

Direct File is the new pilot program from the IRS that allows some to file their 2023 federal tax return online, for free, directly with the IRS.

Tackle your taxes for free Direct File is the new pilot program from the IRS that allows some to file their 2023 federal tax return online, for free, directly with the IRS. (KIRO 7 News)

The one thing that may keep you inside at least Friday is the Dove Tampa Bay forecast with a very good chance for 2-3 inches of rain! One of those events that may be impacted is the Valspar championship at Innisbrook this week, Friday has a very good chance for rain with a slightly lower chance on Saturday. Check here before you make those important weekend plans.

valspar

If you do have a road trip planned for the weekend, it’s going to be pricey at the pump. Gas prices in Florida have risen almost twenty cents over the past week. We just can’t win! But if you’re hitting the markets Saturday or Sunday, chances are you’ll have much better weather.

Ann-Ventures


©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!