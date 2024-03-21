I can’t be alone in this. Who else has just not gotten around to filing taxes? If I owe, of course I put it off until the last minute. No excuse! But there’s something about this year that’s made me just not want to do it. But I finally have my act together and it should be all wrapped up this weekend. My financial planner will be happy. But if you’re on the procrastination highway as well, there’s a little help here. Good luck!

Tackle your taxes for free Direct File is the new pilot program from the IRS that allows some to file their 2023 federal tax return online, for free, directly with the IRS. (KIRO 7 News)

The one thing that may keep you inside at least Friday is the Dove Tampa Bay forecast with a very good chance for 2-3 inches of rain! One of those events that may be impacted is the Valspar championship at Innisbrook this week, Friday has a very good chance for rain with a slightly lower chance on Saturday. Check here before you make those important weekend plans.

valspar

If you do have a road trip planned for the weekend, it’s going to be pricey at the pump. Gas prices in Florida have risen almost twenty cents over the past week. We just can’t win! But if you’re hitting the markets Saturday or Sunday, chances are you’ll have much better weather.

Ann-Ventures





