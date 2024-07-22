When In Doubt - Blame The Water Weight

Does anyone really head straight for the scale on a Monday morning? On the off chance it was an especially indulgent weekend, don’t blame brunch. Blame the water.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Boulon Brasserie Water Street District Tampa

Seriously? Yes! When it’s as hot as it is here we’re all drinking a lot of water, probably more than normal. I’ll go with the experts on this one who say the combination of what we ate, when we ate it and all that hydration can combine to add extra weight.

I don’t weigh myself every day and that’s something else they say to avoid. We just fluctuate a lot from day to day, so give it a couple of days. And don’t stop hydrating either. We need that water....and pass the Perrier, please.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

