What’s Going On?

Kyle Kirkwood drives the ROKiT/AJ FOYT RACING Chevrolet (car 14) during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

One of the hottest Broadway musicals opens tonight at the Straz! MJ: The Musical opens tonight through Sunday. This multi-Tony Award-winning musical is centered around the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. For Tickets, go to strazcenter.org

We’re just a few days away. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2025 races are being held on Friday through Sunday. A 5K race and a party in the park will be held on Thursday. If you can’t make it down to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, FOX 13 will broadcast it, beginning at noon on Sunday.

The Florida Strawberry Festival opens Thursday with plenty of stellar entertainment, shortcake rides and more. Want to go? Click here.

Hillsborough River State Park is open, Trail access is limited, some buildings are not usable, amenities are limited, pool is still closed. Please be patient!

