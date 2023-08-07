What A Weekend!

Can I just say no complaints from this past weekend (aside from the heat, of course). It was another road trip, and this time a place I’ve never had the pleasure of visiting. But Englewood was fun for a very important reason. My friend Brenda (BL) Freieseben at BL Designs officially opens her new business today! It’s already taken off with so many talented local artists including another friend that I went down with to deliver a beautiful piece of hand-painted furniture, Cheri Dunbar, who you can find on Facebook at Almost Forgotten Furniture Company. Congratulations, BL and we’ll see you soon.

BL Designs Just one of the fantastic finds at BL Designs (Ann Kelly)

Any visit south of the Skyway has to include a search for a new place for lunch, and did Cheri and I hit the culinary jackpot at The Fountain Kitchen and Wine Bar in Sarasota. This picture is worth a thousand words and I’m ready to go back soon. A cozy place with plenty of outdoor seating when it’s a little more comfortable, and the big reason I loved it was the choice of a red or white pizza. I had the Fresca white pizza topped with mozzarella, olive oil, lemon, prosciutto, arugula. That hit of lemon made all the difference, and it was the equivalent of a pizza and a salad. The Fountain is located at 543 South Pineapple Avenue in Sarasota, in the historic Burns Curt area, about four blocks to the south of Main St. One other thing - make sure you’re looking down for the incredible sidewalk art. It all just made a Saturday that much better.

Pizza Fresca From the Fountain Kitchen and Wine Bar, Sarasota (Ann Kelly)

Sarasota Sidewalk Art Even with the heat rising from the pavement, that was incredibly cool

And one final note from this weekend Ann-Venture was a very quick visit to Sand Key Park. I love it, but I lasted all of ten minutes in the heat. See you in a few weeks!

Sand Key Beach Too hot for me! (Ann Kelly)

