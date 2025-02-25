What We Don’t Like

Picky, picky, picky!

A new list of foods we just don’t like doesn’t have much new on it, but I’ll bet there’s a few you won’t go near! The top five are:

1. Anchovies. A mere 13% love them.

2. Blue cheese. 27% are big fans and that includes me.

3. Black licorice. 16% love it. Nope.

pizza with pineapple

4. Oysters. 35% love them. 65% would never touch one. Grilled from Ulele? Sign me up!

5. Pineapple on pizza. 48% count themselves as fans. 21% are indifferent. Only 31% said it’s gross. I can go either way.

Want to add to that list?

Ann Kelly's Kitchen





