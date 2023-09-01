'What We Do in the Shadows' stars talk longevity, vampiric — and gif — immortality

The two-part season 5 finale of FX's Emmy-nominated comedy series What We Do in the Shadows is now streaming on Hulu.

The mockumentary series spun off from the Taika Waititi/Jermaine Clement film of the same name centers on a group of vampires living in secret on Staten Island, New York. ABC Audio caught up with the cast before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Harvey Guillén plays Guillermo, the vampire human familiar, or assistant, to Kayvan Novak's Nandor the Relentless. "I was going to be content that I [just] shot the pilot, because I was like, 'Oh, I get to ... work with Taika and Jermaine and these comedians ... I just want that footage ... for my reel!"

He adds, "And so I can't believe ... that we're starting production on season 6 this fall. And so it's kind of a half a decade of our lives have been in the world of bats. And so it's an honor. And, you know, here's to the rest of the decade," he adds with a laugh.

Fans have been showing their love with cosplay and making Shadows gifs popular online.

Has Novak seen it?

"Yeah. And the fan art, too, the homoerotic fan art that keeps popping up. You know, I think people ... they want Nandor and Guillermo to make passionate love to each other, and to those people watching: it's never going to happen. All right?" the actor says, before imitating his character, "Over my dead body. I'm already dead."

Mark Proksch plays energy vampire Colin Robinson. He says he watches just like any other fan. "I'm always excited because I forget storylines. I mean, you know, we filmed back in September, October ... So it's always exciting and ... new for me when I get to watch them."

