'What We Do in the Shadows' returns Thursday night on FX

On Thursday, July 13, at 10 p.m., FX's hit vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows returns for its fifth season.

Like the 2014 movie of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the Emmy-nominated comedy centers on a group of vampires living in the New York City borough of Staten Island. Star Mark Proksch says it's been quite a ride.

"It's been crazy," the show's energy vampire Colin Robinson says to ABC Audio. "It's a slow burn. And I think that slow burns are good nowadays because if your show gets tons of attention right away, it peaks and people get bored with it..."

He adds, "So having it be a slow progression to people really loving and coming to the show I think has been a real a big part of the show's success..."

This season, Colin found a job that perfectly fits his ability to drain people of their spirit: He runs for office.

Kayvan Novak plays the vampire Nandor the Relentless. The U.K.-born actor says this season, his character's feeling "lost" because his adoring, long-suffering familiar Guillermo has finally become a vampire, but not with Nandor's help as promised. "[H]e's wondering why his kind of devoted, beloved familiar is kind of a little distracted, you know, because he needs that...attention to be able to kind of flick it away...," Novak says.

Harvey Guillén plays Guillermo, who, like him, revealed himself to be queer. He explains how his character's recently revealed sexuality has connected with fans he's met, saying, "[It] just made me realize that it's through entertainment...you might...maybe make someone aware of something they didn't know about themselves, or maybe teach a lesson that they didn't know about the kind of society we live in."

