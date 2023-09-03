And We’re Walking....

A long walk is a good thing, and when I know that with each step I’m doing a good thing, that’s even better. I have plenty on the agenda and I hope you can join me for at least one.

CHAD CHRONISTER’S ULTIMATE RUN

ultimate run

This is a new one for me, and I already know that my friend and excellent photographer Ashley Greco is already in training. Registration is already open Registration is now open for the Saturday, September 30th 10K & 15K. kicking off at 7 am, the 5K at 7:30 am and for the family, and one-mile fun run at 8 am. Your registration fee will benefit programs for at-risk youth. Get to know the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Ultimate Run!

MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER

Making Strides with Ann Kelly

Each year, I find such joy in celebrating the hundreds of breast cancer survivors who join us for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and comfort in the memories who have lost their fight. Comfort because I know with every dollar raised we are that much closer to a cure. This year, you can join us for Strides walks in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28th; in PInellas at Vinoy Park, Saturday, Oct. 14th;, for Pasco and Hernando on Sunday, Oct. 1st at the Shops of Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel, and for our friends in Sarasota at Nathan Benderson Park Sat, Oct 21st. For more info, please click here and let’s see lots of teams for lots of fun.

YMCA TURKEY GOBBLE

Quaratine My first 5K medal from the First Annual Goody Goody Turkey Gobble. I did it then and I want to do it again!

Before the calories, comes the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA annual Thanksgiving race and fundraising event, Thursday, November 23rd. When we began the race it was my very first 5K that I not only hosted - and walked and finished! It’s a wonderful way to get the holiday started with friends and family at Amalie Arena. 100 percent of the proceeds raised from Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble will support healthy living programs, including fully funding the LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA cancer survivor wellness program for all Tampa YMCA locations. We get things started early, so take a look here for all the details and sign up now before we run out of room!

WALK TO END LUPUS

Fox 13's Russell Rhodes did an interview with Ann Kelly to discuss her personal battle with Lupus May is Lupus Awareness Month, and Fox 13/Russell Rhodes did an interview with Ann Kelly to discuss her personal battle with this chronic disease.

It’s back to Zoo Tampa for the annual

JINGLE BELL RUN

Jingle Bell Run 2

Did you know there are more than 100 forms of arthritis? That’s why I’m especially happy to work with my friends from the Arthritis Foundation and proud to be a board member. My form of arthritis is Lupus, and it’s a tough one. But I know when we get together for the Jingle Bell Run on Sunday, Dec 4th at Steinbrenner Field it’s the greatest support I could ever wish for. It’s also the greatest reason to dress up with holiday gear. You can get the team together and sign up now. See you there with bells on!

If you need to reach out for help, advice and information, please click on those links above. We are all so much stronger when we move together.

Empty





©2023 Cox Media Group